Obituary: Steve Long, 65, Bardstown

Steve Long, 65, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Bardstown. He was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Nelson County. He was of the Catholic faith at St. Michaels Catholic Church. He retired from Fuji Seal. He was a golfer and fisherman, and a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2408 and a board member.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Teresa Long; one brother, Ben Long; and a niece, Cynthia Devereaux.

He is survived by one sister, Betty (Mike) Devereaux of Prospect; one brother, Michael (Carolyn) Long of Pittsford, NY; one niece, Tina Long of Bloomfield; four nephews, Brent (Natalie) Long of Bardstown, Matthew Long of Bloomfield, Jeff (Shelley) Devereaux of Brentwood, Tenn., and Jonathan Devereaux of Louisville; five great-nephews; three great-nieces; and his beloved beagle, Mabel.

The memorial prayer service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with

Moose Lodge 2408 be officiating the memorial service.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

