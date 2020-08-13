Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Leo ‘Sonny’ Caldwell Jr., 78, New Haven

Thomas Leo “Sonny” Caldwell Jr., 78, of Icetown Road, New Haven, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1941, in New Haven to the late, Thomas Leo and Marie Young Caldwell. He was a lifelong member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and an usher for more than 45 years at St. Catherine. He was a farmer and also worked as a security guard with 10 years of service. In addition to his own farm he also worked at Peterson’s farms.

He is survived by cousins, friends and co-workers.

Time of service will be announced at a later date.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-