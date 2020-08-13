Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael G. ‘Mr. Oldies’ Marvin, 67, Elizabethtown

Michael G. “Mr. Oldies” Marvin, 67, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was a graduate of Valley High School in 1972. He then attended the University of Louisville, receiving a degree in English. He started in radio at the student operated WLCV from 1974 – 1975.

His first paying radio job was with WLOU, Louisville, followed by on air jobs with WQXE in Elizabethtown, WBRT in Bardstown, WIEL in Elizabethtown, WLCB in Hodgenville, WEKY in Richmond, WIRV in Irvine, WSAC in Fort Knox and most currently worked for WAKY and WASE from 1985 until the late 2000’s.

As a resident at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown he conducted the facility’s bingo games and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in recognition of his volunteerism and his ability to spread joy to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon E. and Ingeborg Dewald Marvin.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

