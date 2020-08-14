Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Nelson County, 2 in Washington, none in Marion

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 — Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County Thursday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases involve:

a 26-year-oldd Bardstown woman;

a 60-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 57-year-old Bardstown man.

Four Nelson County residents were reported hospitalized Thursday due to the virus. Forty-nine people are quarantined at home, and 200 of the county’s 255 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. No new cases were reported Thursday in Marion County. Fourteen county residents are quarantined at home, and 106 of the county’s 120 total cases have recovered. No Marion County residents are hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday’s report.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Washington County. One county resident is hospitalized at this time. Twenty-six people are quarantined at home, and 64 of the county’s 91 cases are considered recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in LaRue County as of Thursday by the district health department. Two county residents are hospitalized for the virus; 9 people are quarantined at home, and 62 of the county’s 74 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County. Eleven county residents are hospitalized for the virus; 140 people are currently quarantined at home, and 566 of the county’s 724 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Meade County. One county resident is hospitalized for the virus. Twenty-one people are quarantined at home, and 103 of the county’s 128 cases have recovered.

-30-