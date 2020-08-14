Posted by admin

NC Gazette yard sale page now to include yard sales from WBRT’s ‘Party Line’ show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 — Starting Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, people who advertise their yard sales on WBRT AM/FM will also have their yard sale appear on the Nelson County Gazette at no charge.

WBRT listeners will be reminded that if they miss the yard sales that are broadcast during WBRT’s popular “Party Line” program, they will find those yard sales listed on the Nelson County Gazette Yard Sale page.

“It’s an opportunity for two media properties to promote one another and provide greater value to our audiences,” Jim Brooks, Gazette editor said of the partnership.

WBRT’s “Party Line” program has been consistently one of the region’s most popular radio shows for more than 60 years. “Party Line” airs 5 days a week from 10 to 11 a.m.

To have your yard sale announced on the “Party Line” program, call WBRT at (502) 348-3943.

-30-