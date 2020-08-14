Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Edward ‘Edd’ Alford, 80, Loretto

Joseph Edward “Edd” Alford, 80, of Loretto, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 30, 1940, in Marion County. He was a retired farmer who provided for many with a big smile and loving heart. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. He enjoyed beekeeping, winemaking, gardening and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Edward “Joe” Alford Jr.; one infant granddaughter, Taylor Ann Alford; his parents, Willie and Bertha Gootee Alford; and two brothers, Charles Alford and Bobby Alford.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judy Mattingly Alford; five daughters, Karen Parroco (Jason) of Prospect, Sharon Browning (Charlie) of Lebanon, Benita Riggs (Jackie Caldwell) of Bardstown, Lisa Mattingly (Mark) of Calvary and Denise Osbourne (Bob) of Springfield; two sons, Billy Alford (Jodi) of Lebanon and Robbie Alford (Lisa) of Calvary; three sisters, Carolyn Bland Irvin) of Campbellsville, Mary Ann Montgomery of Richmond and Helen Alford of Bardstown; two brothers, Richard Alford (Norene) of Louisville and Jimmy Alford (Denise) of Lebanon; two sisters-in-law, Judy Alford of Indiana and Gracie Campbell of Campbellsville; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. David W. Naylor officiating. Burial with military rites by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials donations may go to Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, KY 40203 or Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Austin Mattingly, Eli Mattingly, Kyle Mattingly, John Riggs, Miles Parroco, Nathan Alford, Joe Sidney Osbourne and Joshua Alford.

Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Daily Goatley, Abby Smith, Diana Bowman, Natalie Gillis, Anna Browning, Gabrielle & Mattie Parroco, Beth Osbourne and Lilly Alford.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. The funeral and vigil will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

