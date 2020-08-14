Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Sue Ray, 79, Shepherdsville

Mary Sue Ray, 79, of Shepherdsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, scuba diving and genealogy. She loved helping her church family and was very family oriented. Mary touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Clements; the father of her children, Thomas Ray Sr.; and seven siblings, Martha “Tillie” Coomes, Juanita Janes, John Pat Clements, James Michael Clements, Thomas Walter Clements, Geraldine Coleman and Jerry Clements.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Ray Jr. (Wendy) of Centerville, Ohio, James E. Ray of Shepherdsville, Tonya Wilson of Lebanon Junction, Valerie Jones (Brian) of Fern Creek and Christopher Ray (Tim Dalton) of Louisville; five siblings, Jean C. Boone, Fred Clements Jr., Marilyn Ballard, Robert Lee Clements and Joseph Charles Clements;

five grandchildren, Nicholas Wilson, Austin Ray, Dylan Jones, Rebekah Wilson and Wyatt Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Cremains burial will be at a later date at St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

