Obituary: Oma Lee Montgomery Douglas Maddox, 82, Bardstown

Oma Lee Montgomery Douglas Maddox, 82, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born May 17, 1938, in Lebanon. She was a retired cook, and a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Otto Douglas; her second husband, John Edward Maddox; one son, David Parker; and one brother, Leon Montgomery.

She is survived by four sons, Danny (Flo) Parker of Bardstown, Edward “Hot Dog” (Wendy) Douglas Jr. of Chicago, James Pat (Francine) Douglas of Louisville, and Tony (Shavatta) Douglas of Winchester, Calif.; five stepchildren, Sissy Maddox, Eddie Ray Maddox, Gary Maddox, Wanda Maddox, and Kenny Maddox; one sister, Barbara Montgomery of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Wanda Parker of Bardstown; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces, and nephews; and many friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

