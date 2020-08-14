Posted by admin

Obituary: James Martin ‘Jimmy’ Elmore, 62, Taylorsville

James Martin “Jimmy” Elmore, 62, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Baptist Healthcare in Louisville. He was born July 11, 1958, in Wakefield to the late Joseph and Ruth Vires Elmore. He was a retired fork lift operator for Omega Plastics.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Elmore, Larry Elmore and Jackie Elmore.

He is survived by two sons, James (Jennifer) Elmore and Joseph (Angel Lewis) Elmore, both of Taylorsville; four sisters, Maggie (Carnell) Hicks of Shelbyville, Marie Elmore and Betty (Charles) Armstrong, both of Taylorsville, and Susan Harris of Bloomfield; one brother, Joseph Elmore Jr. of Louisville; two grandchildren, Haley and Leah; and his former wife and mother of his children, Barbara Dean of Lawrenceburg.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

