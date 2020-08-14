Posted by admin

Obituary: Johnathan Herman Lee, 28, Lebanon Junction

Johnathan Herman Lee, 28, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was a 2010 graduate of Bullitt Central High School and an employee of Miller Pipeline.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clfford and Lillie and John and Sissy Lee.

Survivors include his parents, Robert Eugene and Norma Gaye “Kandy” Lee; three brothers, Robert Eugene Lee, Jr. (Angie), Paul Brian Lee (Mary Ann) and Christopher Todd Lee (Veronica) and his nieces and nephews, Brenden, Allison, Hunter, Chandler, Christopher and Ethan.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Cundiff Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

