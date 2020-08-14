Posted by admin

Obituary: Matthew ‘Scott’ Smith, 37, Bardstown

Matthew “Scott” Smith, 37, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1982 in Bardstown. He worked as a construction superintendent for BCD. He enjoyed golfing and hunting, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Sidebottom; his grandparents, Robert and Helen Smith; and his father-in-law, Vic Peterson.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Smith; one daughter, Carlie Smith of Bardstown; one son, Hudson Smith of Bardstown; his parents, Randall and Teresa Smith of Bardstown; one brother, Greg (Nikki) Smith all of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Ann Peterson of Lebanon, two brothers-in-law, Michael (Janie) Peterson of Atlanta, and Paul (Kristen) Peterson of Lebanon; three nieces, Hailey Smith, Emma Smith, and Thea Peterson; his grandmother, Linda Sidebottom of Springfield; and his grandparents-in-law, Larry and Mary Paul Edelen of Springfield.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Barlow Funeral Home.

The family asks that instead of sending flowers, they would greatly appreciate donations being made to the Scholarship Fund that has been set up for his children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

