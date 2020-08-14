Posted by admin

Obituary: Lanny Allan Baker, 71, Bardstown

Lanny Allan Baker, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Shelbyville to the late Charles and Margaret Walls Baker. He was the owner of Lanny Baker Realty LLC. He was a member of the Kentucky Association of Realtors, a member of Duvall Masonic Lodge #6, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and served on the advisory board of Milligan University. He was also a member of the Bardstown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where he served as an elder.

He is survived by his wife, Ceceilia McAdams Baker; two sons, Charles (Abby) Baker of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Mark Allan (Annie) Baker of Louisville; one stepdaughter, Melissa (Brian) Austin of Madison, Wisc.; one stepson, Joseph H. “Jay” (Beth) Kraus of Louisville; and 12 grandchildren.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Jackie and Jim Summers officiating. An inurnment will follow in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is at the time of the service.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Flaget Cancer Center or Milligan University, in care of, Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, Tenn., 37682.The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

