Obituary: Linda C. Robinson, 75, Bardstown

Linda C. Robinson, 75, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Bloomfield. She was a retired nurse, and a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Nadean Greenwell.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky Keeling and Susan Lyvers, both of Culvertown; two sisters, Susie Howard and Mary Bandy; one brother, Steve Robinson; two grandchildren, Bryan Greenwell and Justin Lyvers; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

