Obituary: Elva Wigginton, 100, Bloomfield

Elva Wigginton, 100, of Bloomfield, departed this life for her eternal life Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the home of Tom and Jenny Wigginton. She was a native of Kanosh, Utah, the thrid child of Urvey and Orson Flynn Hutchinson. She was born Oct. 3, 1919. She had 7 brothers and sisters which she loved dearly. They all preceded her in death, but many of their children came for an early 100th birthday celebration last summer.

She enjoyed people and was always active in her community such as the Nelson Co. Homemakers, the Womens’ Guild and the Tobacco Festival. She was a 4-H Club leader and Scout Den mother. She held many different positions in the Bloomfield PTA, one being president for several years. She was a faithful Christian and was raised and baptized in the Latter Day Saints Church, but wanting to be active in the church where she lived she became a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church where she helped in Bible School. She was also active in the WMU and Quilters Group which raised money for missions.

She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. What a talented, creative seamstress. She made suits, coats, party dresses and a wedding dress for her daughters. What a hard worker she was often working late into the night, canning, cooking, sewing or some other project.

She was preceded in death by her faithful, loving husband, Roy Lee Wigginton, who was past president of Muir, Wilson & Muir Bank in Bloomfield.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Lee (Steve) Pennington of Prospect and Helen Joy (Mike) O’Melia of Huntington, Mass.; one son, Thomas Flynn (Jenny) Wigginton of Bloomfield; nine grandchildren, Melinda Lee (Tom) Voitus, Julie Ann (Dan) Zelinski, Roy Lee Wiggington II, Ann Snider (Cole) Steber, Detra Shea Yocum, Leslie (Jeremy) Goff, Megan Lee O’Melia, Monica O’Melia and Gerald Flynn O’Melia; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of flowers or contributions to Bloomfield Baptist Church, Maple Grove Cemetery or Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

