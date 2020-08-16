Posted by admin

Obituary: Roger Dean Jordan, 69, Bloomfield

Roger Dean Jordan, 69, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born March 3, 1951, in Taylorsville to the late Lester and Martha Goodlett Jordan. He was a retired construction worker and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kayla Jordan; one sister, Judy Crowe; and one brother, Mark Jordan.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Simpson Jordan; one daughter, Naomi Newton of Bloomfield; two sons, Jacob Jordan of Bloomfield and Noah Jordan of New Haven; one brother, Garry Jordan of Benton; eight grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating with burial in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

