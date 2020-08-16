Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Helen Abell Osborne, 84, Springfield

Mary Helen Abell Osborne, 84, of St. Rose-Lebanon Rd., Springfield, died at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Osborne; one daughter, Wanda (Billy Carl) Foster of Springfield; two sons, Eddie (Linda) Osborne of Bardstown and John “Hooker” (Dana) Osborne of Springfield; one sister, Thelma Haggard of Liberty; one sister-in-law, Alice Abell of Lebanon; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

