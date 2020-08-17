Posted by admin

Obituary: Sharon L. Boynton, 76, Bardstown

Sharon L. Boynton, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born April 19, 1944, in Indianapolis. She retired from Wal-Mart. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 15 years and a former P.E.O.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rolland “Tack” and Jean Nail; and one brother, Rollie Nail.

She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Boynton Jr. of Bardstown; five children, Heather H. Beatty, William S. Boynton and Tamara L. Boynton, all of Bardstown, Shannon L. (Matthew) Miller of San Antonio, Texas, and Robert M. (Tracy) Boynton III of Temple, Texas; one brother, John S. Nail of Noblesville, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Destiny, Tyler, Harley, Alisa, Alexandra, Zachary, Rylie, Cole, and Phillip; aeveral nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Janet Nail of Wisconsin.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

