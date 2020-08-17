Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Virginia ‘Tootsie’ Gish, SCNA, 76, Nazareth

Mary Virginia “Tootsie” Gish, SCNA, 76, of Nazareth, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Louisville to the late Felix and Antoinette Urich Gish. She was a former elementary school teacher for the Louisville Archdiocese for 21 years and also taught school 8 years in Botswana, Africa. She did volunteer work at Nazareth providing physical therapy and exercise to the retired sisters and helped sanitize the dining hall. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church at Nazareth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene Gish Krebs and Rebecca Gish Keller; and one brother, Lawrence Gish.

She is survived by two isters, Barbara (Clarence) Cecil of Eminence and Charlotte (Vincent) Curtiss of Frankfort; three brothers, Anthony (Elizabeth) Gish of Madison, Ind., Stephen (Debra) Gish of New Castle, and Ken (Ann) Gish of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Nazareth Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions go to the Sisters of Charity Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

