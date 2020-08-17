Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Garcia, 93

Elizabeth “Libby” Garcia, 93, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children. She was an avid golfer, she enjoyed reading, and watching Dancing with the Stars. Most of all, she loved spending time with her husband of 66 years, Adolfo Garcia. She was a very generous, kind, and caring person who will be deeply missed.

Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and acts of kindness during this difficult time and our deepest appreciation to the 5 East Medical staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center for their Compassionate care of our mother.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Burma Keller; and one great-grandson, Aidan.

She is survived by seven children to whom she was a devoted mother, Wade Maddox, Burma Keller (Vic), Lisa Baskett (Mike), Adolfo Garcia III, Paula Stewart (Tim), Kim Graves (Andy) and Genevra Fields (Chris); 13 grandchildren, Chanon, Kelly, Julie, Heather, Amber, Dustin, AJ, Chad, Shain, Leslie, Devon, Andrew, and Megan; 19 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; and several nices, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with Bro. Tim Underhill officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

