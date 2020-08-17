Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 17 new cases reported Monday in Nelson County; 9 on Friday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 — Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases involve:

a 31-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 35-year-old Bardstown man;

a 56-year-old Bardstowm man;

a 16-year-old Cox’s Creek girl

a 10-year-old Cox’s Creek boy

a 48-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 16-year-old Bardstown boy

a 46-year-old Bardstown man

a 78-year-old Bardstown man

a 31-year-old New Haven man

a 27-year-old New Hope woman

a 34-year-old Bardstown man

a 66-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown man;

a 56-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 34-year-old New Hope man;

and a 28-year-old Bardstown woman.

As of Monday afternoon, two county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Sixty-seven people are isolated at home, while 209 of the county’s 280 cases have recovered.

On Friday, the district health department reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County. Those cases reported Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, included:

a 56-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 79-year-old Bardstown man;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 29-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 21-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 28-year-old Bardstown man.

a 73-year-old Bardstown man;

and a 70-year-old Bardstown woman.

MARION COUNTY. Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Marion County. Two Marion County residents remain hospitalized for treatment for the virus. Twenty-four people are isolated at home, and 108 of the county’s 134 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Two county residents remain hospitalized, and 25 people are isolated at home. Seventy-four of the county’s 102 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in LaRue County by the district health department. Two county residents are hospitalized, while 16 people are isolated at home. Sixty-four of the county’s 83 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Hardin County by the district health department. Nine county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 149 people are isolated at home. Five hundred and ninety-five of the county’s 760 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Three new cases were reported Monday in Meade County by the district health department. No county residents are currently hospitalized. Twenty-three people are isolated at home, and 105 of the county’s 131 cases have recovered.

-30-