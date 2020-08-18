Posted by admin

E’town Community & Technical College reports first COVID-19 positive student

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 — Elizabethtown Community and Technical College reported Tuesday their first confirmed case of a student who tested positive for COVID-19.

The college has notified anyone who may have been in contact with the student, and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department is working on contract tracing, and is notifying people who were in contact with the student significant enough to warrant action.

The college reported that its staff has increased sanitizing measures in the area of exposure as an additional precaution, in addition to the already boosted sanitization implemented campuswide. All protocols have been followed for safety on campus per direction from the health department. By following the college’s Healthy at ECTC protocols, risk of exposure has been minimized for anyone on campus.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, and everyone on campus, remains our top priority always, and we are especially diligent during this pandemic,” said Dr. Juston Pate, ECTC President and CEO.

“To date we have been notified of this one student, and one employee who tested positive but was not on campus during that time. We send wishes for quick recovery. Working together, we will remain #HealthyAtECTC.”

Details and updates on how ECTC is operating through the pandemic can be found on the ECTC website at https://elizabethtown.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-ectc/.

-30-