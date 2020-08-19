Posted by admin

Obituary: Hugh Louis Shoemaker, 83, formerly of New Haven

Hugh Louis Shoemaker, 83, of Reston, Va., formerly of New Haven, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, from complications of dementia. He was born in New Haven on June 26, 1937, and was the oldest of eight children. He attended the University of Louisville under a Navy ROTC scholarship and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He spent 23 years in the Navy and attended the Navy Post Graduate School in Monterey, Calif., as well as the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

After retiring from the Navy, he joined E-Systems, which later became Raytheon. He continued managing large security and communications systems projects for various military organizations while at Raytheon. He had many hobbies including wood working and making and flying remote control airplanes. He was also a licensed Amateur Radio operator who held an Extra Class license and the callsign K4KIN. He was first licensed while a resident of New Haven.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Shoemaker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Dickerson Shoemaker; one daughter, Ann Mahoney (Kevin); two sons, Mike Shomemaker and Tim Shoemaker; two sisters; three brothers; and two grandchildren, Theresa Mahoney and Mitch Mahoney.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

