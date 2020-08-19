Posted by admin

Obituary: Dana ‘Hillbilly’ Counterman, 64, New Haven

Dana “Hillbilly” Counterman, 64, of New Haven, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a U.S. Army veteran and loved children and animals.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille Counterman; two daughters, Jennifer Benningfield and Michelle Dunaway; two sons, Gary Benningfield and Jerry Benningfield; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of family and friends.

Cremation was chosen and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

