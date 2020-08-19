Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health department reports 10 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 — Ten new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County were reported Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 294.

The new cases involve:

a 36 year-old Bardstown woman;

a 3-year-old New Hope girl;

an 18-year-old male who is away at school;

a 55 -year-old Boston woman;

a 17-year-old Boston boy;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 33-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 72-year-old Bardstown man;

a 61-year-old Cox’s Creek man.

Two Nelson County residents remain hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Seventy people are isolated at home, and 215 of the county’s 289 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Marion County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total cases to 136. Two Marion County residents remain hospitalized because of the virus; 24 people are isolated at home, and 110 of the county’s 136 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new COVID-19 cases was reported Tuesday in Washington County. The new case brings the county’s total number of cases to 103. Two county residents are hospitalized because of the virus; 21 are isolated at home. Seventy-nine of the county’s 103 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in LaRue County by the district health department, bringing the county’s total cases to 87. Two county residents in LaRue County are hopsitalized because of the virus; 20 people are isolated at home, and 64 fo the county’s 87 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hardin County Tuesday by the district health department. Eight county residents are hospitalized because of the virus; 141 people are isolated at home; 619 of the county’s 775 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Tuesday in Meade County, bringing the county’s total to 132 confirmed cases. Twenty-two people are isolated at home due to the virus, and 107 of the 132 cases have recovered. No county residents are hospitalized because of the virus at this time.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. The latest additional cases reported Tuesday pushed the six-county health department district’s case total past the 1,500 mark, with 1,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported earlier this year.

Fourteen people so far have died due to the virus in the district. Sixteen people are hospitalized, and 298 people are isolated at home.

-30