Obituary: Evan Hall, 31, formerly of Bardstown

Evan Hall, 31, of Knox, Ind., formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 15, 1989, in Bardstown. He was an employee of Integrity Trade Service. He loved fishing and working on his cars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Hall; his grandfather, Joseph “Joe” Polin Evans; his grandmother, Mary Ann Clark; his great-grandparents, Theresa and Polin Evans and Hubert and Mildred Breeden.

He is survived by his mother, Penny (Jerry) Morris of Knox, Ind.; his father, John (Vickie) Hall of Bardstown; one brother, B.J. (Christy) Hall of Bardstown; one niece, Abbi; one nephew, Tyler; his maternal grandmother, Peggy Borland of Cox’s Creek; his stepgrandmother, Shelia Evans of Cox’s Creek; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to his funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

