Obituary: Charles David Mattingly, 64, Bloomfield

Charles David Mattingly, 64, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1955, in Loretto. He joined the Air Force in 1975. While stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico, he met his wife, Sheann. In 1979, after his discharge, they moved to Minnesota and lived there for 14 years, doing carpentry work. Three children were born to this union. In 1993, Charlie and his family moved to Kentucky. He retired from the National Guard after serving for 20 years. He was an employee of Newcomb Oil, with plans to retire this fall. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Mattingly; three sisters, Rose Marie Mattingly, Janet Cissell, and Ann Mattingly; three brothers, Anthony Mattingly, Francis “Flood” Mattingly, and Arthur Mattingly.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sheann Larsen Mattingly; two daughters, Erin Mattingly (Aaron Hamilton) and Darby Mattingly; one son, Joseph Andrew (Raeann Greer); seven sisters, Marlene Mattingly, Sarah Hutchins (Howard), Norma O’Daniel (Jerry), Patty Mattingly (Walt Becker), Margaret Reece (Mike), Mary Ann Riggs (Jackie), and Theresa Mullen (John); six brothers, Joe Mattingly (Rose), Bernie Mattingly (Janie), Larry Mattingly (Doris), Bill Mattingly (Sabra), Steve Mattingly (P.J.), and Jude Mattingly; and two grandchildren, Zoey Mattingly and Adeline Hamilton.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Pastor Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope, where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

