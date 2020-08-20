Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Hagan ‘Paw’ Bishop, 100, Bloomfield

Elizabeth Hagan “Paw” Bishop, 100, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehab and Wellness Center in Bardstown. She was born May 28, 1920, in Bloomfield to the late Nora Elmore Hagan and Joseph Hal Hagan. She was of the Catholic faith and a lifelong resident of Bloomfield where she worked for nearly 40 years as a grocery store clerk/cashier and eventually retired to her farm after the death of her husband, Charles Ray Bishop. She loved being outside working in her flowers and watching the birds as they ate from her bird feeders. She really enjoyed people and made friends easily with most everyone she met. She was affectionately known by most everyone as “Paw”, a nickname given to her by her grandchildren when they were small.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Pam Hill, who helped provide excellent care for our Mom, until she moved to the nursing home. A special thanks to the Administrator and many of his staff at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown, for their compassion and care that they provided to our Mom during her stay there.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Bishop; her parents, Nora Elmore Hagan and Joseph Hal Hagan; her stepfather, Ernest Francis Hagan; and one brother, Joseph Carroll Hagan.

She is survived by one son, David Ray (Tracy) Bishop; one sister, Helen Buckman Thomas; three grandchildren, Chris (Melanie) Bishop, Bailey Rae Bishop, and Melissa Darlene Hall; three great-grandchildren, Gracyn Elizabeth Bishop, Gretchen Rose Bishop, and Alicia Brittany Aubrey; three great-great-grandchildren, Landon Bishop, Raelynn Hilbert, and Colton Hardin; four nieces, Nora Dones, Beverly Tillery, Barbara Gray, and Martha Morris; one nephew, Mike Bishop; and three very special nieces, Bonnie Joyce Stevens, Janet Burgin, and Dollie Carroll Parks, who came to visit her most every Sunday afternoon at her home in Bloomfield.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Michael CCD Program.

The Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

