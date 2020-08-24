Posted by admin

City’s mosquito fogging program set to continue Wednesday, Aug. 26th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 — The City of Bardstown’s mosquito fogging program will continue the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, and will continue every three weeks until the first winter frost arrives.

The city’s fogging program will operate from dusk to dawn as weather permits on the folllowing Wednesday evenings:

August 26th

September 16th

October 7th

October 28th

The City of Bardstown advises the during fogging operations in your neighborhood, please keep children away from the fogging vehicle. It is recommended that residents should go inside and remain indoors while the fogging vehicle is in your neighborhood. We will not fog in the areas where residents have indicated health issues or concerns. If you would like to be added to the “No Fog List” please call City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

-30-