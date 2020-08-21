Posted by admin

Thursday night fatal crash shuts down Bluegrass Parkway for over 4 hours

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, 2:25 a.m. — The Bluegrass Parkway was closed in both directions for more than four hours after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Bluegrass Parkway’s 22 mile marker.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Fire Department all responded to what initially was called an injury accident.

The accident, involving two vehicles, was reported at 9:42 p.m. The initial report was that one vehicle was overturned. No details have been released about the identity of the victim or injuries others may have sustained in the crash.

First-responders were on the scene until about 2:20 a.m.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

