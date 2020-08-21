Posted by admin

Obituary: Jason Patrick Robeck, 26, Bardstown

Jason Patrick Robeck, 26, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was a self-employed contractor, a member of the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, and attended St. Catherine Catholic Church. He was a lover of nature and enjoyed rescuing animals.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Robeck.

He is survived by his loving mother, Karen Mitchell Robeck; and one sister, Theresa Robeck.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

