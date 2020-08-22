Posted by admin

Obituary: William Price ‘Bill’ Mackin, 85, Samuels

William Price “Bill” Mackin, 85, of Samuels, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Samuels to the late Benedict Michael and Pearl Agnes Weathers Mackin. He was retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. He loved to play golf and softball. He and his family mowed the grass for St. Gregory Cemetery and Church for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. In April, Bill and his wife celebrated 65 years of marriage. He was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Allie Cecil, Mary Elizabeth Mackin, Sister Grace Mackin, Aline De Mar and Marie Mackin; and five brothers, Jim Mackin, Leo Mackin, Joe Mackin, Charles Mackin and Richard Moore Mackin.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Laverne Cecil Mackin; four daughters, Clara (Willy) Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek, Anita (Jim) Rummage of Bardstown, Margaret “Peggy” Mackin (Greg Parker) of Louisville, and Sonja (Dennis) Thompson of Shepherdsville; four sons, Gary Mackin of Willisburg, Lee (Judy) Mackin, Alan Mackin, and Craig (Sherri) Mackin, all of Bardstown;

one sister, Patricia Mackin Mattingly of Louisville; one brother, Francis “Happy” (Emma) Mackin of Samuels; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Eve officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the church with prayers Sunday evening.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Gregory Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

