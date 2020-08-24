Posted by admin

Obituary: Philip Ducote Martin, 33, Lexington

Philip Ducote Martin, 33 of Lexington, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 25, 1986, in Elizabethtown. He was an employee of Mid State Steel Fabricators, and a 2005 Bardstown High School graduate.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pip Martin; maternal grandmother, Marion Potter; and paternal grandparents, Garnis and Rhea Martin.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Martin of Bardstown; his maternal grandfather, Ed Potter; aunts and uncles, Martha (John) Fenton, Thomas “Buddy” Martin, Timmy (Joan) Martin, Katy Yankowy, Robbie (Katie) Martin, Sally (Greg) Reed, Steve Potter, Lisa (Jack) Jones, Jeanne (Mike) Jones, and David (Mary Anne) Potter; cousins, Claire, Adrienne, Erin, Elise, Anna, Catherine, Emmaline, Kristine, Jonathan, Michael Garnis, Timmy, Daniel, Kyle, Jordan, Randi, Kacey, Abigail, John, Ginny, Emily, Chloe, Hannah; several nieces and nephews; his kitties, BoBo and Ray; and his dog, Tulip.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at St. Joseph at a later date.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

