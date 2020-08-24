Posted by admin

Legislative update: Interim committee looking at budget, evictions, justice reform

By CHAD MCCOY

50th District State Representative

Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 — Before I give you a rundown of this week’s meetings and activities in Frankfort, I want to address something that has been on my mind and heart. In any given year, an estimated one in seven Kentucky children is abused. Now we have COVID-19, and with it comes thousands of Kentucky families who were just beginning to find stability now face unemployment, overdue bills, and the continued stress of not knowing how they’ll put food on the table. Because so many of our children won’t be in schools this fall, it will be harder for our educators and administrators to provide critical services and identify the signs of abuse and neglect. Children will be in danger.

REP. CHAD MCCOY

We all need to be good friends and neighbors to ensure children remain safe and healthy. If you can, offer parents a break or encouragement. Teachers and school staff may not have the opportunity to see the signs of abuse as the school year begins. Still, we can do our part by being vigilant and caring and remembering that our future depends on our children. If you are concerned about potential child abuse and neglect, please call 1-800-752-6200.

While COVID-19 forces us to change our short-term focus, our long-term priority remains the same: to make Kentucky the best place to live and work. That is why these interim joint committees are so important. It allows us to continue to see the impact that the coronavirus response and mitigation have had on multiple facets of life in Kentucky.

These are just a few of this week’s highlights:

Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue: No one was surprised when the State Budget Director shared his concerns about the 2021 budget. The impact of COVID and the state’s response to the pandemic have led to a major decrease in the revenue we expect to receive to pay for programs going forward. Like in households across our state, spending will have to be evaluated. The budget director placed much of the blame on a need for more federal stimulus dollars. However, it is impossible to ignore the fact that the federal government has already provided more than a billion dollars to our state government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security ACT (CARES). We know this will be the most challenging budget prepared in modern times. I am still concerned about asking for more federal money and pretending it is not tax dollars just because it comes from the federal government.

It is important to note that Kentucky ended the fiscal year with a $177.5 million surplus because we reopened the current year budget and made changes when COVID-19 hit. We will need every dime of this as we craft the next year’s budget, which is why we required any surplus to go into the rainy day fund.

Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary: Members of the committee heard testimony about a looming issue that I am gravely concerned about – the potential evictions stemming from nonpayment of rent. Many of you may remember that the Governor suspended eviction proceedings at the end of March, but that has created a great deal of confusion as many Kentuckians reportedly believed they did not have to pay rent even if they could. After hearing testimony, it sounds like both housing advocates and landlords agree that there are many Kentuckians who cannot pay rent due to COVID. They are pushing for a rental assistance program similar to what is working in other states. However, it also appears that many evictions may need to move forward for other reasons, including damage to property or nonpayment that started before COVID. In those cases, these folks need the ability to protect their property from further damage or loss.

There is a great deal of confusion around the Governor’s order because the Supreme Court effectively nullified it by opening the courts to regular eviction cases as of August 1. Now no one – including the sheriff’s offices that serve evictions notices – knows what to do. We must figure out how to navigate this issue effectively and quickly.

Jail and Corrections Reform Task Force: In the second meeting of this task force, members looked at various re-entry services. These services can be great tools to keep those leaving jail or prison from going back to the lifestyles that put them in prison. When used properly, these programs are a proven approach that can save lives and cut costs in corrections. Some provide job training, life skills, computer, and internet classes, in addition to supporting individuals with job placement. Providing second chances and giving former inmates hope not only decreases recidivism but provides communities with productive members.

Remember that even though we are not in a legislative session, I am still a voice for you here in Frankfort and want to hear from you regarding concerns or issues. I can be reached through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181 or here at home. You can also contact me via e-mail at Chad.McCoy@lrc.ky.gov. Also, please feel free to visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.

-30-