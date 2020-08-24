Posted by admin

Obituary: Hazel Campbell Woodson, 91, Troy, Va.

Hazel Campbell Woodson, 91, of Troy, Va., died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 26, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Ada Farish Campbell.

She had always been a religious person and had a close relationship with the Lord. She always saw the good in everyone she met and would quickly strike up a conversation with anyone. She was known for her amazing meals she would prepare for the farm workers and the family. She loved taking care of people, as she did so her whole life. She was always a spunky little woman who loved her daughter and granddaughter with everything she had.

She had a love for animals and had many throughout the years. She enjoyed spending her time outside doing yard work, if she saw it needed to be done, she did it. Hazel lived her life the way she wanted it.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 amazing years, Bernard W. Woodson (Nov. 6, 1990); four sisters, Josephine Johnson (Walter “Bud”), Callie Lawhorne (Thurman), Virginia Coleman (Hampton), and Shirley Bond (Emile “Jake”); and four brothers, Percy Campbell, James “Gilmore” Campbell, Wendell “Hollis” Campbell (Mildred), Joe “Harold” Campbell (Janice).

She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Faye Woodson; one granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Woodson; and many beloved friends, family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Greg Wessinger officiating.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the church.

Due to the order from Governor of Virginia, social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Voices for Animals, P.O. Box 4466, Charlottesville, VA 22905; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org; or to the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, www.beaverdambaptist.org.

The Hill and Wood Funeral Service in Charlottesville, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

