Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Eight new cases reported Monday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 — Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County Monday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The eight cases reportedly involve:

a 73-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 39-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 36-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 33-year-old Bardstown man;

a 35-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 19-year-old Bardstown man;

Three Nelson County residents are hospitalized as of Monday; 53 people were isolated at home, and 258 of the county’s 316 cases have recovered.

Eight new cases were also reported in Nelson County on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

The Friday cases involve:

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 32-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 61-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 76-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 47-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 45-year-old Bardstown woman.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Three county residents are hospitalized; 35 people are isolated at home, and 126 of the count’s 166 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Washington County by the district health department. Two county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus; 17 people are isolated at home, and 95 of the county’s 115 confirmed cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Monday in LaRue County. Two county residents are hospitalized because of the virus; seven people are isolated at home. Eighty-two of the county’s 92 confirmed cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Hardin County. Three of the county’s residents are hospitalized for the virus; 87 people are isolated at home, and 744 of the county’s total 841 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Meade County. One county resident is hospitalized; 15 people are isolated at home. One hundred and twenty-three of the county’s 142 confirmed cases have recovered.

-30-