Obituary: Franklin ‘Frank’ Stackhouse, 87

Franklin “Frank” Stackhouse, 87, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1933, to Herman and Mae Mossman Stackhouse at his grandparent’s home in Westboro, Ohio. He left school in the 8th grade to help support his family and later obtained his GED so that he could take employment with Dayton Power & Light Co., from which he retired as a Gas and Electric Supervisor. He was also a former volunteer fireman/EMT with the Wilmington Fire Department.

He served as a private with Company B 63rd Tank Battalion in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. He was a tank mechanic and received a Letter of Commendation for assisting his squadron in obtaining a superior rating on inspection. He was a member of the VFW Post 5299 of McArthur, Ohio; American Legion Post #0049 in Wilmington, Ohio, and Elks Lodge #129 in Washington Court House, Ohio.

The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and Hospice for their excellent care.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin Lane Stackhouse; three sisters, Anna Lee, Doris, and Jeannie; and two brothers Edward Stackhouse and Richard (Dutch) Stackhouse.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shari Deatley Stackhouse of Bardstown; one daughter, Kimberly Stackhouse of Fairborn, Ohio; two granddaughters, Heather (Jerry) Burke and Niki Stackhouse, both of Georgia; one grandson, Joshua (Jerrica) Stackhouse of Sabina, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Jaxton Heard, Easton Stackhouse, Charliann Stackhouse, Ramsey Goff, Ryleigh Goff, Zoe Bell and Cole Bell; several nieces, nephews, and special friends; and his furry canine companions, Chica, Chip, and Diego.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Lane officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown, KY 40004 or the Humane Society of Nelson, 2391 New Haven Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

