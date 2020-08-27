Posted by admin

Obituary: John Cornelius Poynter Sr., 68, Bardstown

John Cornelius Poynter Sr., 68, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 7, 1952, in Nelson County to the late James Cornelius and Julia Elizabeth Conner Poynter. He was a former employee of General Electric for 21 years. He was a handyman and was a member of St. John AME Zion Methodist Church. He was an avid U of L fan, loved to pitch horseshoes, throw darts and fish, and never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Poynter.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Litsey Poynter; two daughters, Melissa (James) Tonge and Karen Poynter, both of Bardstown; one son, John (Angela) Poynter Jr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Sue Rena Adams and Catherine (David) Lydian, both of Bardstown; two brothers, James L. (Ethel) Poynter of Louisville and Charles Arron Poynter of Bardstown; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; a special friend, Jane Jury; and his dog, Jill.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with the Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate. Burial is in in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

