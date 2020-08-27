Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Louis Waldridge Jr., 56, New Haven

Robert Louis Waldridge Jr., 56, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his residence in New Haven. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He worked with Ellis Wrecker service before becoming disabled.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Hillard Waldridge.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Brenda Jean Lanham Waldridge of New Haven; four daughters, Julia Summer and Farah Gayle Waldridge, both of New Haven, Samantha Brooke Harris of Bloomfield, and Danielle Jean Lewis of Shepherdsville; three sons, Robert Austin and Stephen Robert Waldridge, both of New Haven and Brian Thomas Waldridge of Lake Cumberland Falls; his father, Robert Louis Waldridge Sr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Yvette Oliver of Bardstown and Gayle ( Dale) Nation of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Kassidy, Wyatt, Brynle, Elijah, Malakai, and Kahleesi; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-