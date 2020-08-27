Posted by admin

Obituary: Douglas ‘Doug’ Ray Hopkins, 49, Cox’s Creek

Douglas “Doug” Ray Hopkins, 49, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. No words can convey his unique, loving personality. He was truly one of a kind and loved by everyone. He was an avid fisherman and he loved working on his family’s farm in Nelson County.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Hopkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 19 years, Amy Nicole Hopkins; one daughter, Amanda Hopkins; two sons, Lucas J. Hopkins and William R. Hopkins; his father, Joseph R. Hopkins; one sister, Kimberly Quartermouse (Monty); two brothers, Joseph D. Hopkins and Steven W. Hopkins (Tabitha “Dee”); his mother-in-law, Donna King; two sisters-in-law, Julie King and Nina Sanders; and a host of other dear family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Holly Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

