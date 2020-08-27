Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Jimmy’ Arthur Curle, 67, Hodgenville

James “Jimmy” Arthur Curle, 67, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. On Sept. 19, 1952, the Lord sent into this world a son blessed with compassion, wisdom, strength, and perseverance. On Tuesday, Our Lord and Savior called His faithful son home.

JAMES “JIMMY” ARTHUR CURLE

He was born in Sonora to loving parents Howard Arthur Curle and Margaret Naomi Curle. At an early age, he professed his belief in Christ and joined Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Upton and later became a member, chairman of the steward board, and superintendent of the Sunday school at Lane Lincoln, C.M.E. Church.

He graduated from LaRue County High School in 1969. He worked more than 35 years at Dow Corning in Elizabethtown. He was forever working to serve his community. He was a member of LaRue County Library Board, Lincoln Days Celebration Board of Directors, LaRue County Chamber of Commerce, the Hodgenville Lion’s Club and Leadership LaRue. He was also a sports radio commentator for LaRue County High School football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Margaret Curle; and one son, James “Jamie” Curle.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, L. Kaye Curle; two daughters, Nichole Curle (Kenneth) Marshall and Shakeya Washington; two sons, Steven McCullough andIsaiah Washington; two bonus sons, Ulf Zimmermand and Ryan Hodge; three sisters, Anne (Council) Rudolph, Wyoma Curle, and Sue Curle (J.J.) French; three brothers, William “Billy” (Eunice) Curle, Kenny Curle, and Kenny Cleaver; five grandchildren, Kendyll, Isaac, Arika, Jamie, and Cameron; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev, James Starks officiating. Burial is in the Hubbard Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.

A mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-