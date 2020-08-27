Posted by admin

Obituary: Becky Price, 62, Shelbyville

Becky Price, 62, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Jewish Hospital Louisville. She was a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George L. and Anna P. Ball; and one granddaughter, Miracle Carney.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Price; one daughter, Jessica Carney; two sons, Jason Scott (Ashley) and Michael Wayne (Amanda) Price; two sisters, Donna Rose Ball Miller and Patricia Ball; five brothers, Billy (Tracy), Bobby (Patrice), Evan (Katie), and John (Colleen) Ball and James Pilson (Patricia); 15 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is private.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven. Cremation was chosen and a graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

