Obituary: Stacey J. Clark, 61, Fisherville

Stacey J. Clark 61, of Fisherville, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, with her husband by her side. She was born Sept. 4, 1958, to the late Joseph and Mable McDougal Lee.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dwayne A. Clark of Fisherville; one daughter, Stephanie (Ngugi) of Virginia Beach, Va.; one son, Joseph L. Lee of Joliet , Ill.; and three grandchildren, Wambui Jada-Lynn, Ndegwa Dwayne and Kabogo Joseph.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. William “Billy” Curle officiating. Burial is in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

In keeping with her wishes cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

