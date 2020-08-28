Posted by admin

Chamber unveils new website aimed to build local workforce development

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 — On Wednesday, the Bardstown – Nelson County Chamber of Commerce announced the coming launch of a product of its workforce development partnership with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) — the Hub.

The Hub will be a one-stop website that will bring dozens of resources to advance local workforce development goals. The site will bring together employers who need great employees, and local people seeking solid, stable employment who can both turn to a single location on the web.

For employers, the Hub will be a one-stop shop with more than 100 resources available to help them locate candidates to fill their job openings. The Hub brings together employers, manufacturers, job seekers, and educational institutions.

The virtual press conference, led by Lisa Thomas, the chamber’s new director, included input from chamber board chairman Lance Blanford and the ECTC President Dr. Juston Pate.

Blanford explained that the chamber’s workforce development committee divided the project into three groups. The first group focused on retaining and recruiting talent. The second groujp focused on ways to remove employment barriers, like the lack of child care or transportation issues. The third group focused on getting local employers to be part of the community workforce development efforts.

“Through the Hub, any employer, job-seeker, student, or any employee looking to up-skill their opportunities can access resources specifically for their needs,” Blanford said during the virtual press conference.

As far as websites go, The Hub is extremely simple to navigate. The home page asks a single question — “What can we help you with?” — with a variety of possible answers in a drop-down menu.

“Based on their answers, the community resources are narrowed to best fit their needs,” Blanford said.

The Hub also includes all of the available local internship opportunities available to high school students. Local employers can upload internship opportunities they may have to the website as well.

In addition to workforce resources, the Hub offers an extensive array of community resources that can help a job-seeker hone their skills, find child care, etc.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said the new website not only will help connect local students with job and internship opportunities, but facilitate connections between employers and potential employees.

Employee turnover is a fact of life as an employer, and he expects the Hub to be tremendous benefit to local employers seeking local talent to fill their openings.

To watch a video of the press conference, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.

