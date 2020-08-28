Posted by admin

Obituary: Shirley Anne Webber, 76

Shirley Anne Webber, 76, died Thursday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Morristown, Tenn., to the late Eldridge and Thelma Gillian Elkins. She was a furniture seamstress for many years and was a member of Calvue Baptist Church in Morristown, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Carroll Webber; and one sosn Mike Webber.

She is survived by three daughters, Carla Murray and Amy (Bobby) Collins, both of Morristown, Tenn., and Kathy (Travis) Everhart of Bardstown; one sister, Wanda Elkins Howard; three brothers, Wayne (Lisa) Elkins, Paul (Glenda) Elkins and Robert (Christine) Elkins, all of Morristown, Tenn.; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Webber; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The arrangements are in Tennessee through Stubblefield Funeral Home with interment in Hamlin Memory Garden.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

