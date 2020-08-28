Posted by admin

Obituary: Katherine Bell Borland, 89, Glendale

Katherine Bell Borland, 89, of Glendale, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her home. She was a Jehovah’s Witness by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alice Kime; one sister; and one brother.

Survivors include her husband, Arthur Walter Borland; two daughters, Sandra Dillon and Virginia Blue; one brother, Bill Kime; two sisters, Janet Cornelius and Betty Ann; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

