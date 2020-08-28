Posted by admin

Obituary: James Edward ‘Bo’ Mattingly, 56, Springfield

James Edward “Bo” Mattingly, 56, of Tick Creek Road, Springfield, died at 6 p.m. Thursday at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Thompson Mattingly; one son, Jarrett Mattingly of Springfield; one daughter, Allie Mattingly; four sisters, Patsy (David) Smith, Jeannie Warner, Shirley (Billy Ray) Taylor and Sharon Edelen, all of Springfield; two brothers, Charlie (Diane) Mattingly and Jerry (Peggy) Mattingly, both of Springfield; and one grandson, William Tate Bryan of Springfield.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, and 7-9:15 a.m. Monday at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7:30 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

Due to COVID19 restrictions face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

