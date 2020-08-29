Posted by admin

Obituary: John S. ‘Jack’ Kelley III, Bardstown

John S. “Jack” Kelley, III, of Bardstown, died in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. His vivacious laughter and love for fishing, golf and his family led him through his time on earth.

JOHN S. “JACK” KELLEY III

As a local practicing attorney for more than 50 years, his greatest legal achievement was championing for the service of minorities on local jury panels, a legal victory that he loved to regale with all of those in earshot. He was a proud alumnus of St. Joe Prep, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Law School. He served with satisfaction during in the United States Air Force.

His love of history led him to purchase The Old Talbott Tavern in 1968, a business his family still loves running today in his honor. He was a legendary story teller and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of local history with any and all including his favorite Facebook group, “Growing Up in Bardstown, Kentucky.”

He served his community as a founding board member of the Stephen Foster Drama Association which he served on for 30 years. He also served as president of the Bardstown Jaycees. He was a founding board member of the Bardstown Industrial Development Corporation, a board member for the Bank of New Haven and a board member of the local Red Cross. He further served his community as a member of the American Legion Post 121 for 73 years, the Knights of Columbus for 63 years and the Optimist Club. He was honored to receive many awards acknowledging his community service including the 1997 Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, St. Joe Prep Hall of Fame, the 2005 Tourism Pioneer Award and the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor L. and Mary Louise Kelley; one son, William Louis “Bill” Kelley; one sister, Mary Louise Kelley; and one brother, Victor L. Kelley Jr.

This larger than life character, who was always consumed with his family’s well-being, is survived by his steadfast and caregiving wife, Lenore Lane Kelley; three sons, John S. (Kathy) Kelley Jr., Robert D. “Bob” Kelley, and James P. “Jim” (Tina) Kelley; and one stepson, Trey Lane. “Uncle Jack” (as he always said he was too young to be a grandfather) will always be remembered by his six loving grandchildren, Nicole (David) Wheatley, Jack (Deanna) Kelley, Ellen (Chris) Bowling, Dailey (Lauren) Kelley, Michael (Rachel) Kelley and William Kelley; and seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

Due to COVID-19, the Funeral Mass and visitation are private. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Stephen Foster Drama Association, P.O. Box 546, Bardstown, Kentucky.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-