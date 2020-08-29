Posted by admin

Obituary: Doris Elaine Fulkerson, 88, Bardstown

Doris Elaine Fulkerson, 88, of Bardstown, died peacefully at her residence on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Pana, Ill., to Leslie and Pearl Moomey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and friends, and will be deeply missed for her giving spirit and willingness to lend a hand to others.

She was a creative and talented seamstress who retired from Kenny’s Cleaners and Pat’s Alterations. She enjoyed making costume jewelry, visits from her grandchildren, going to her TOPS meetings and to football games. She was an avid Louisville football fan, and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Thomas Fulkerson Sr.; one daughter, Kathy Lynn Danner; one son, John Thomas Fulkerson Jr.; two grandchildren, Destiny Cheyenne Danner and Logan Thomas Fulkerson; her parents, Leslie and Pearl Moomey; and two sisters, Martha Lou Brown, and Carolyn Sue Kline.

She is survived by two daughters, Luann (Howard) Summers of Bardstown, and Johnna (Pete) Pettyjohn of Versailles; one son, Bill (Vicky) Houk of Bardstown; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Mary Jane McDuffy of Pompano Beach, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a dear friend, Teri Hagan of Bardstown; and a host of special nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Blue Grass Honor Flight or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

