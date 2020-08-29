Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Margaret ‘Arie’ Merrifield, 100, Bardstown

Mary Margaret “Arie” Merrifield, 100, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was a member of New Haven Baptist Church, a former worker and co-owner of M and M Cabinet Shop in Athertonville, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Nevia A. Roberts; and her husband, Arvil “Buck” Merrifield.

She is survived by one sister, Lou Downs; one brother, John H. Roberts Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews to whom she was always a second mom.

Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. Burial is in Riverview Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

