Posted by admin

Obituary: James R. Nichols, 74, Elizabethtown

James R. Nichols, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home. He was a manager for Southern States, Hardin Co-op, where he worked for 48 years. He also was a member of the Hardin County Beef Association, an avid hunter and farmer, active and supported the 4-H and the FFA and a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, where he was a past deacon and senior Sunday school teacher.

JAMES R. NICHOLS

He was preceded in death by one son, Richard Nichols; one grandson, baby Cliff Nichols; his parents, Chester and Lottie Harned Nichols; and one brother, Walter Nichols.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Helen Priddy Nichols; one daughter, Cyndi Nichols Miller (Tim); one son, Clifton Robert Nichols Sr. (Crystal); one brother, Charles Nichols; five grandchildren, Victoria Lora Nichols Maxie (Shannon), Richard Keith Nichols (Charity), James Timothy “JT” Miller (Jennifer), Otis “Todd” Miller (Bethany) and Dalton James Nichols; and seven great-grandchildren, twins Gabriel Nichols and Christian Nichols, Addie Miller, Noah Miller, Luke Miller, Logan Miller and Kaleb Miller.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Valley Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial is in Valley Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-